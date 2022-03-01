ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame And Vaboue Toure Are Building A Strong Early Connection

By Ryan Roberts
 6 days ago
Notre Dame is off to a fantastic start recruiting safeties during the 2023 cycle, including land Irvington (N.J.) High School standout Adon Shuler. Shuler, however, isn't the only standout safety for the Blue Knights. Another standout is 2024 safety Vaboue Toure, who also holds an offer from Notre Dame.

Shuler was arguably the state's top defender in 2021, but Toure is a dynamic player on the backend for the Blue Knights in his own right. The super sophomore was instrumental to help lead Irvington to a 12-2 record and state championship title. During that playoff run the Irvington defense gave up just 10 points per game.

Toure has quickly become an early favorite of the Notre Dame coaching staff, and they are making the Irvington standout feel the love early.

“(Recruiting) is going really well,” Toure said. “Coach (Marcus) Freeman offered me himself. They really made me feel like a priority.”

Getting Freeman involved early speaks volumes to the staff’s opinion on Toure’s potential. They are making sure to keep constant communication with the talented sophomore.

“Coach (Chris) O’Leary [speaks with] me every Wednesday,” Toure explained. “All the coaches are great. It’s been awesome getting to know them so far.”

Despite being just in his sophomore year of school, the 6-1, 185-pound defensive back already boasts several offers to his credit, including Florida State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Duke and Rutgers. The Toure family isn’t foreign to college attention.

Toure’s older brother Mohamed, who is a star linebacker for Rutgers, has been a huge help in his recruitment so far. Not far removed from his own process, dating back to the 2019 class, Mohamed is parlaying his experiences to wisdom for his younger brother.

Along with his brother, and Shuler, Toure is planning on being in attendance for the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game on April 23rd.

It is obviously early on in the process but fans are going to be excited over Toure’s athletic profile and athletic upside. With the ties to Shuler, Notre Dame should in theory be in a good place early on.

Anything could happen, and Toure is taking the process in stride. He is doing his due diligence to make a sound decision in the end.

“I am just feeling out the recruiting process right now,” said Toure. “My family has been very supportive to take everything slowly and make a great decision.”

Based on values, Toure does feel like an ideal fit with the Notre Dame program. His family holds those same values for Toure and his future.

“Education is huge for me. It means a lot to me and my family,” Toure stated. “My parents are really strict with my grades.”

Notre Dame has historically done very well in the state of New Jersey. It appears that Notre Dame is going to make its presence a priority again moving forward. While Toure doesn’t have a rating on any recruiting platform, his early offer list speaks volumes for his level of talent.

It could be back to back cycles that Notre Dame grabs a talented defensive back from Irvington High School. It isn’t often that a school produces that caliber of talent in back to back years - especially at a public school in New Jersey.

