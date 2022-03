Eugene, the spiritual heart of track and field, will host the sport’s biggest party in July. And the numbers are daunting. Nearly 2,000 of the world’s best runners, throwers and jumpers will converge on the city in July for the World Athletics Championships. Organizers expect 200,000 visitors will come to Oregon from more than 200 nations for the event, which runs from July 15-24.

