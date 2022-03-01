ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

WHICH SIDE ARE YOU ON?

By Dr. Yaounde Olu
chicagocrusader.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Black History Month winds down, it might be a good time to look forward to a new engagement with American society and the world. We are apparently at a crucial point in the history of the planet and people are reporting to different camps. What is certain is...

chicagocrusader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
SOCIETY
AOL Corp

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
Washington Post

The historical truth about women burned at the stake in America? Most were Black.

Kali Nicole Gross is the national endowment for the humanities professor of African American studies at Emory University. Her forthcoming book is “Vengeance Feminism: Lessons from Lawless Black Women.”. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Popular lore surrounding the Salem witch trials summons images of...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Racial Injustice#Racism#American
NBC News

1 in 10 Black people in the U.S. are immigrants, new data finds

One in 10 Black people living in the U.S. are immigrants, and the number is only expected to rise, according to new data. A Pew Research Center analysis of data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the University of Minnesota found that 4.6 million Black immigrants were living in the U.S. in 2019. That figure grew from about 800,000 in 1980. According to the report, 9.5 million Black immigrants are expected to live in the U.S. by 2060. The Black population represents all those who self-identify as Black.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
TravelNoire

FexBlack: The Group Creating Community For Black Women In Vietnam

FexBlack Vietnam is creating a safe space and community for Black women living abroad in Southeast Asia. It’s a community founded on Facebook where women of color, specifically Black women, can share their resources and experiences. The purpose of the group is to unite Black female expats and Black women traveling to Vietnam.
SOCIETY
SCNow

MICHAEL GOINGS: Black history from a biblical perspective

As a pupil and practitioner of the Holy Writ, I’ve discovered that knowing and rightly divining the Bible is the key to knowing or fully understanding the origin of man. It would be impossible to expound on Black history or any history without consulting or referencing to Scriptures. Everybody,...
RELIGION
Upworthy

Igbo landing: Remembering enslaved Africans who chose death over slavery by walking into the ocean

Faced with the reality of being slaves in a foreign land, Igbo people chose death as they walked into the ocean and drowned, while still chained to each other. It was one of the first documented acts of rebellion from the people of Africa against white slave traders. It was the year 1803, and 75 West Africans, with a majority of them being Igbo, were sold for $100 each to John Couper and Thomas Spalding. The Igbo tribe, hailing from Nigeria, were believed to be industrious, independent, and proud of their work. John Couper and Thomas Spalding 'bought' the Igbo people with the intention of taking them to work on plantations in Simons Island in the US. They were packed onto a slave ship but as the ship neared Georgia, Igbo people rebelled and took over the ship, killing the captain and some of the crew. The ship ran aground in Dunbar Creek, off St. Simons Island in Georgia, according to Mother Jones.
SOCIETY
TIME

It's Time For White People to Have Tough Conversations With Their White Friends and Relatives

I recently had dinner with a white friend. He mentioned having completed the Me and White Supremacy workbook— Layla F. Saad’s extraordinary set of exercises for people who hold white privilege and want to interrogate its role in their lives. “How was it?” I asked, sipping my wine. “Exhausting,” he proclaimed. And it is exhausting, the slow, painstaking, write-it-down process of examining how racial hierarchy shows up in one’s conscious and unconscious beliefs, in one’s desires, fears, friendships, and communities. The upshot was that he was doing “the work.” I was happy and, being a person of color, relieved. I also immediately wondered whether he’d insisted that the white members of his social circle—friends, spouse, parents, siblings—do the work, too. But I didn’t ask. I was afraid to learn that he hadn’t.
SOCIETY
Distractify

Meet the Real-Life Power Couple the Russells Are Based on in 'The Gilded Age'

HBO’s newest period piece, The Gilded Age, mixes fact with fiction expertly, introducing us to scandalous characters against a backdrop of familiar historical figures. Between the well-known Astors and the infamous Stanford White, there are plenty of characters that map directly to their real-life counterparts. But what about the Russells — are they real people?
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy