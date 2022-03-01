Oklahoma City fire officials respond to apartment blaze, possibly suspicious
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City Fire Department officials are working to determine whether a blaze at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon was set intentionally.
Fire Department crews were called at 2:23 p.m. to the 4900 block of South Walker.OCSO: Spencer dog attack of 1-year-old could lead to charges
A fire was burning in an upstairs apartment at the back of the complex, Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson told KFOR.
The blaze caused extensive damage to the apartment where the fire started. Adjacent units sustained water and smoke damage.
How the fire ignited is still unknown, but Fulkerson said the situation is currently considered suspicious.Enid Police arrest man for killing puppies with hammer
Officials are investigating reports that someone may have started the fire.
No injuries have been reported.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0