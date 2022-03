MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An unseasonably warm and humid air mass as set up shop over the Gulf Coast. This early taste of spring looks to continue over the next few days. A few showers will be possible early this evening mainly for areas along the Highway 84 corridor and points north. For the rest of the region, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with a lighter south breeze. That south wind will lead to another warm night. Overnight lows will hold in the lower and middle 60s. Areas of fog will develop after 10 PM.

MOBILE, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO