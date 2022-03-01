EDRi PrivacyCamp22 – Panel: ‘A Feminist Internet’

The new feminist thriller "Señorita 89" is out this month on the Spanish-language streaming service Pantaya. The hour-long drama tells the story of 32 Mexican beauty queens vying for the country's 1989 crown amid exploitative pageant organizers, lecherous sponsors, and their own secrets. For her part, star Ilse Salas wants the show to inspire conversations around beauty, stereotypes, and violence. She plays Concepción, the woman running the pageant and the show's erstwhile villain. In the first two episodes, Concepción shows her evil streak, nudging the young women in her care toward sex work, worrying about appearing racist, and generally using her power to only advance her own agenda.
