ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Go players furious as Season of Alola change hits stay-at-home trainers

dexerto.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokemon community is outraged after Niantic overhauled Incense spawn rates in Pokemon Go. Players claim the new Seasons of Alola change punishes users who stay at home. After years of anticipation, Pokemon Go is finally getting Gen VII’s Sun & Moon Pokedex added to the mobile title with the launch...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Thief Steals $250K of Cards by Tunneling Into Game Store

A thief stole a massive haul of Pokemon cards by tunneling through the wall of a game store. Last week, a game thief broke into Punch Out Gaming in Forest Lake, Minnesota and cleared out two storage rooms full of Pokemon card products valued at $250,000. While the store had a security system, the alarm wasn't triggered as the thief didn't enter in through a door or window. Much of the merchandise is new product, which is hard to replace due to high demand and a lack of stock from distributors. "I realized how much money, product, and time we put into it, and I just started crying...," said owner Eric Johnson to Fox 9. "I can't recover this product because our distributors don't have any. So, even with the insurance money, that doesn't do us any good." The game store's security camera captured footage of the break-in, which can be viewed below.
FOREST LAKE, MN
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
Polygon

Alolan Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is getting its next wave of Pokémon: Alolan Pokémon. Announced on the Pokémon 25th Anniversary stream, the introduction of Alolan Pokémon will kick off starting on March 1. The event will start with a few Pokémon and, as was the case when other...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go guide: A Melemele Adventure Special Research and rewards

Pokémon Go is finally getting Pokémon from generation 7, specifically those from the Alola region. To celebrate this, new Special Research Tasks about Melemele Island have been added to the game. Our Pokémon Go “A Melemele Adventure” guide details the steps for the Special Research as well as the rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Mobile#Pok Mon Go#Incense#Video Game#Niantic#Sun Moon Pokedex
Polygon

Pokémon Go 2022 Community Day schedule

Pokémon Go hosts a Community Day every month (with some exceptions). Each Community Day features a specific Pokémon, increasing its spawn rate and allowing players to find it Shiny easily. Our Pokémon Go Community Day schedule lists out past and future Community Days in 2022, the featured Pokémon, and the special moves they learn.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Sells for Record-Breaking Amount

A single Pokemon card sold for nearly $1,000,000 in an auction this week, breaking the record for the most expensive sale of a Pokemon card ever. A graded version of the rare Pikachu Illustrator card was auctioned off for $900,000 this week by Goldin, breaking the record for the most expensive single Pokemon card transaction. No details about the buyer or seller were provided by Goldin, but the sale breaks a previous record of $375,000, which was also for a Pikachu Illustrator card. A graded version of a Shadowless 1st Edition Base Set Charizard also sold for $369,000.
HOBBIES
Polygon

Pokémon Go’s Alolan event adds more than 20 new Pokémon

When Pokémon Go’s Season of Alola event begins on March 1, developer Niantic will add more than 20 new Pokémon to the game. These Pokémon come from the Alolan region of Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon, and include Rowlet, Popplio, and Litten. Niantic announced the new Season of Alola details in a blog post published Monday, following an announcement on Sunday.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Apple Insider

'Pokemon Trading Card Game Live' launching in beta on Feb. 22

The Pokemon Company has announced that a limited beta of "Pokemon Trading Card Game Live" will launch on iOS, macOS, and other platforms later in February ahead of an official debut. "Pokemon TCG Live" was first announced back in September 2021, but a release was delayed until 2022. The game...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Season of Alola Melemele Island Research: All Tasks and Rewards

As part of the Season of Alola, Niantic Labs has implemented research arcs inspired by each of the region's separate islands. The latest content season in Pokemon GO has begun and trainers are already attempting to complete every inch of what the Season of Alola has to offer. Part—or, should we say, parts—of the newly released content includes a set of research arcs themed around each of the Alola region's five islands.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go guide: Welcome to Alola event

Alolan Pokémon have been added to Pokémon Go via a Welcome to Alola event. The event hands the first handful of Pokémon that you would encounter in Pokémon Sun and Moon. Our Pokémon Go Welcome to Alola guide details the Collection Challenge, event Field Research, and Shiny Rockruff and Yungoos.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The One Thing Pokemon Legends: Arceus Fans Can't Agree On

"Pokémon Legends: Arceus" may be the hit Nintendo was hoping the title would be, but some fans think the game is still divisive. Releasing only about two weeks ago, "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" has received no shortage of positive reception from critics, but some players feel like "Pokémon" games are still years behind other franchises.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

When Is The 2022 Pokemon Direct?

Pokemon Day is so close, trainers. Everyone at the Game Haus can taste it like a Snorlax gunning for sweets. It also happens that a new Pokemon Direct is in the work for celebrations. This begs the question, when is the 2022 Pokemon Direct? Dive in to catch the date.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Netflix acquires Next Games in Finland, publisher of ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Walking Dead’ games, for $72M

Today, Netflix announced that it would be acquiring Finland’s Next Games, a developer of mobile games, for a total value of €65 million ($72 million). Next Games is listed on the public markets in Helsinki, and the deal is being done as an all-cash share purchase at €2.10 in case per share. The board of the gaming company has already approved the deal and is recommending it to shareholders, although it has yet to be completed. It is expected to close in Q2 2022.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

How to get all bonus outfits in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is brimming with life. This isn't the first time the series has gone full 3D, but it is a massive leap over prior games that, even with 3D models, stuck to an overhead and isometric viewpoint for most of the time. The last entries in the ever-popular Pokémon series did start introducing a more developed and expansive system for customizing your character. While older games, at best, let you pick your gender, we now have a host of outfits to style our trainers however we like.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Pokemon Go Battle League: Interlude Season Schedule, Encounters, Timed Research Ticket

Pokemon Go may be all about catching ‘mons and expanding your collection, but for players who revel in the thrill of trainer battles, the Battle League is just the feature to get your adrenaline pumping and competitive spirit soaring with the range of themed cups and ranking-up to strive for. But before jumping into Season 11, Pokemon Go actually has an Interlude Season on its schedule to give the devs time to fix bugs and latency issues. While this won’t be a full-blown season, the current Interlude Season is still chock-full of exciting leagues, battle days, a timed research quest, and various rewards that Pokemon Go players can enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy