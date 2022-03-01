Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells: everything you need to know

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells (amazon)

Gone are the days of needing pairs upon pairs of dumbbells to get a complete workout at home: The Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells combine the functionality and adjustability of 15 separate pairs of dumbbells into two easy-to-use pairs that can be adjusted from 5 lbs to 52.5 lbs in 2.5 lb increments. However, with a price tag of $400, these dumbbells aren't’ exactly budget friendly — so deciding whether these dumbbells are worth it can be difficult.

What are the Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

With the ability to adjust anywhere between 5 lbs and 52.5 lbs in a matter of seconds, the 552s eliminate the need for numerous pairs of bulky weights, which is a boon for any home gyms that lack space. Also, with such a wide weight capacity, these dumbbells satisfy the needs of most athletes and can be used to train everything from your arms and shoulders to your chest, back and even legs.

Standout features of the Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Apps

Bowflex offers two Apps to go along with their products, the SelectTech and jrny apps. Although the SelectTech app is older than jrny, it’s free and allows you to track your workouts, progress and offers dozens of different types of workouts that utilize the dumbbells. Jrny, on the other hand, is a robust fitness platform that you can download on almost any mobile device. You get a full year of Jrny for free with the Bowflex 552s, and it costs $19.99 per month after that. With Jrny you get access to on-demand classes, daily adaptive workouts, dietitian recommendations and even entertainment streaming.

Cross-product compatibility

Bowflex makes a range of intuitive fitness products including an adjustable kettlebell , adjustable barbell as well as cardio machines such as ellipticals and stationary bikes . Thanks to the JRNY App and Bowflex’s well-designed accessories, you can maximize your workouts by using your Bowflex products in tandem with one another. As you may expect from Bowflex, each of their products equals more than the sum of their parts.

Build quality

Bowflex VeloCore 16 Indoor Cycling Bike Bowflex amazon.com $1919.64 Shop Now

In addition to being durable and long lasting, the 552s don’t rattle while in use, which is a common complaint associated with adjustable weights. They’re quiet, and changing from weight to weight takes less than 10 seconds, which means that you don’t have to worry about taking too much rest in between sets if you’re doing intervals or something similar. To top it all off, the stand is simple and can lock onto the dumbbells themselves to be transported as a single unit.

A note on the price

Although these dumbbells aren’t cheap, they’re quite cost effective in comparison to an entire set of individual dumbbells. In fact, a full set of individual dumbbells, such as a 5-50 lb set , that’s the same level of quality as Bowflex, will likely cost over $1,000. However, there are more affordable adjustable dumbbells on the market, such as the ProForm Select-a-Weight or the 55 lb Select-a-Weight from NordicTrack.

Pros and cons of the Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Pros of the Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Bowflex offers a six week return period.

Switching weight increments is quick and easy.

The included dumbbell stands are intuitive, durable and functional.

Purchasing the 552 Adjustable Dumbbells gives you access to the Bowflex SelectTech app as well as a free year of jrny, which normally costs $240.

The ability to add or subtract weight in 2.5 lb increments allows you to specifically hone in on the ideal weight for you

Cons of the Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Although the max weight capacity of 52.5 lbs is enough for most people, you’re going to have to spend twice as much to get the Bowflex 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells , which have a capacity of 90 lbs per dumbbell.

While the 552s are certainly space-savers in comparison to 15 individual pairs, they’re still bulky. Each dumbbell is 16.9” L x 8.3” W x 9” H, which makes them harder to store out of sight. If you’re low on space, you might want to check out the BodyBoss resistance band system.

Due to the moving parts these dumbbells rely on, they cannot be dropped onto the floor. This is something to consider if you’re a powerlifter and you should note that any damage incurred through drops completely voids the 2 year warranty .

Regardless of what weight you use, the dumbbells remain the same length, which can make them feel bulky at times.

Popular Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbell bundles and accessories

REP FITNESS 80 to 100 Ergo Dumbbell Set with Matte Black 3-Tier Dumbbell Rack REP FITNESS amazon.com $1899.99 Shop Now

Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells stand with media rack

Manually added embed (layout: none) products.hearstapps.com . Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack - amazon.com 129.00Shop Now Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack - amazon.com 129.00Shop Now (More)

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

If you have the space and are looking for an upgrade that enhances convenience and makes working out more enjoyable, the SelectTech rack is a great choice. The SelectTech rack is sturdy and stable, and has a padded lip that’s designed to hold a tablet, which is ideal for anyone that meets with a personal trainer over zoom or watches workout videos. If you’re ready to commit to this accessory, you can get a bundle that includes the SelectTech rack as well as the 552 Adjustable Dumbbells.

Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbell and 5.1S Bench bundle

Manually added embed (layout: none) products.hearstapps.com . Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair) 5.1S Stowable Bench - amazon.com 698.99Shop Now Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair) 5.1S Stow... (More)

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

This bundle is ideal for someone who wants to take their home workouts to the next level but doesn’t have the space to dedicate to a permanent weight bench. The 5.1S Bench quickly and conveniently folds into itself to allow for easy storage, and it costs $299 on its own, which makes this bundle a great deal.

Should you get the Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells?

All in all, the Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells are a solid addition to any home gym. Although they aren’t the cheapest or highest-end options on the market, the 552s are reliable, premium and functional. Bowflex has earned a cult-like following in the fitness industry because of the quality of its products. If you’re short on space or are just looking for a simple way to condense your at-home gym equipment, you can’t go wrong with the Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells.