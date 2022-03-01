How to talk to kids about the war on TV

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Psychologist Dr. Corey Gonzales says parents can help kids better understand the destruction they’re seeing on TV through age-appropriate discussions and limits on social media.

Gonzales recommends to take an objective approach to talking with kids about the war in Ukraine.

“Our job there is to be that solid person and to really reassure their security,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales said for children around 8 years old, not to bring it up, but not to avoid the subject if they bring it up. Start with what they already know about the war and what their concerns are. Then, use simple terms to address what they want to know.

He also said to try and create an empathetic situation regarding the situation.

“How would you feel if someone came into your room and took yours toys? You’d probably want them back,” Gonzales said.

For children approaching teenage years, Gonzales said it is okay to start talking about the themes you want to instill in your children. For example, how important uniting through tough times is or helping others.

Moving toward adolescence, Gonzales said it is okay to talk about the history of Ukraine and Russia’s relationship, the impact of the west, sanctions, etc. to help them become more worldly.

