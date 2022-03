Naturally, there are MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for the “1883” finale, so come back when you’ve seen the episode!. Oh, you’ve already seen it? Well then, let’s deep dive into Sam Elliott’s character Shea Brennan and his role in the finale. First of all, where did we meet Shea? In the first episode, he was burning his home to the ground with his dead family inside. We learned he was a former captain in the Civil War, now a Pinkerton agent with fellow veteran and friend Thomas. He and Thomas were bringing a group of German immigrants across the Oregon Trail to the West. The group teamed up with James Dutton and his family, and Shea was basically in charge of taking care of their rag-tag collection of people.

