Cardinals’ firm stance on Kyle Murray’s 5th-year option, revealed

The Cincinnati Bengals were on the precipice of a Super Bowl championship but fell just short of their ultimate goal. It’s disappointing for sure, though it shouldn’t be forgotten just how much progress Cincinnati made in a year, going from four wins to 10. The Bengals are built to compete for years to come, though they still have work to do this offseason, which starts with the 2022 NFL free agency period. Cincinnati’s offensive line allowed quarterback Joe Burrow to be sacked a combined 70-plus times in the whole season, an alarming number of hits for someone who just recovered from a season-ending knee injury to be taking. That cannot continue to happen. The Bengals have spoken about how they plan to pay up for an offensive lineman in free agency, which is a smart plan, given how much cap space they possess. Cincinnati could also use an upgrade at the tight end spot. However, the Bengals need to make the right choices at both positions in free agency. That said, here are two free agents that the Bengals must avoid signing.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO