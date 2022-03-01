ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal Fire has two fires under control in Santa Cruz mountains

By Ricardo Tovar
 6 days ago
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Cal Fire said they are on the scene of two half-acre fires at 5151 Branciforte Court.

The fires are under control and there is no word if they started because of a controlled burn.

Cal Fire said the cause is still being investigated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

KION News Channel 5/46

Big Sur Fire to stop issuing burn permits following Colorado Fire

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)-- As of March 1, Big Sur Fire will no longer be issuing burn permits. All burn permits will be given by the State of California Department of Forestry (Cal Fire) burn permit system on burnpermit.fire.ca.gov. This comes in wake of an investigation of the Colorado Fire that brought to light that The post Big Sur Fire to stop issuing burn permits following Colorado Fire appeared first on KION546.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KION News Channel 5/46

DWR awards $49 million to help disadvantaged with California drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- California is preparing for a third dry year as the Department of Water Resources announces $49 million for 18 state projects. This sixth round of local assistance is made possible through the Small Community Drought Relief program. Of those projects, 15 of them will go straight to disadvantaged communities to help with The post DWR awards $49 million to help disadvantaged with California drought appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

First steps for tsunami damage repairs in Moss Landing Harbor District approved

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Local Emergency Declaration from Monterey County was approved by the Board of Supervisors to help with severe damages in the Moss Landing Harbor District caused by the Tonga Tsunami. The cost for repairs exceeds roughly $3 million with destruction to pilings, docks, the harbor channel and infrastructure. "The big-ticket items The post First steps for tsunami damage repairs in Moss Landing Harbor District approved appeared first on KION546.
MOSS LANDING, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Wildland fire erupts in Orange County

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (CBSLA/KION-TV)-- A wildfire broke out Wednesday in the Clevland National Forest near the Riverside-Orange county line. The Jim Fire is currently at 60 acres before crews arrived. The fire was reported before noon along Holy Jim Trail between Lake Elsinore in Riverside County, according to the U.S. Forest Service. “Right now we The post Wildland fire erupts in Orange County appeared first on KION546.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Northern California woman arrested for lying in 2016 self-kidnapping

REDDING, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A Northern California woman has been arrested for allegedly lying to federal law authorities in 2016 and faking her own kidnapping. US Attorney Philip Talbert said that Sherri Papini, 39, of Redding was charged for making false statements to federal law enforcement and engaging in mail fraud. “Shasta County Sheriff’s Office immediately The post Northern California woman arrested for lying in 2016 self-kidnapping appeared first on KION546.
REDDING, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

