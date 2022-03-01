Cal Fire has two fires under control in Santa Cruz mountains

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Cal Fire said they are on the scene of two half-acre fires at 5151 Branciforte Court.

The fires are under control and there is no word if they started because of a controlled burn.

Cal Fire said the cause is still being investigated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

