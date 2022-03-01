ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First gene-editing tool for ticks may decrease diseases

By Yanni Tragellis
 6 days ago

(WTAJ) – Reducing tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease, may now be possible thanks to two new gene-editing methods developed by researchers at Penn State; the University of Nevada, Reno; and the University of Maryland. The methods could allow scientists to alter parts of the tick genome that are involved in harboring and transmitting pathogens.

“In the United States, alone, ticks infect approximately 300,000 people with Lyme disease each year, and if left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system,” said Jason Rasgon, professor of entomology and disease epidemiology, Penn State. “Currently, there is no vaccine, and existing treatments are not always fully effective.”

Rasgon noted that the problem is getting worse, as climate change is allowing ticks to rapidly invade new areas, putting even more people and animals at risk of infections.

“Ticks are a formidable foe to public health,” said Rasgon. “We are in desperate need of new tools to fight ticks and the pathogens they spread.”

The team`s new gene-editing tools use the CRISPR/Cas9 system, which comprises a Cas9 enzyme that cuts DNA at a specific location on the genome so that bits of DNA can be added or removed and a guide RNA that directs the Cas9 to the right part of the genome. Gene editing by CRISPR/Cas9 is normally performed by injecting this gene-editing complex into embryos but injecting this complex into tick eggs had been impossible until now.

“Inject that directly into the mother, and as she’s developing eggs inside of her, it actually will target the CRISPR directly to the developing ovaries. So, you inject the mother, and she has gene-edited offspring,” Rasgon said. “We’ve already shown this works in various mosquitoes, we’ve shown it in whiteflies. Collaborators of ours have shown it in beetles and stink bugs and things like that.”

Pa. Dept. of Ag. provides tips to stop lanternflies before they hatch

Rasgon believes this gene-editing pattern is the future, as labs and corporations across the country have already requested the technology he and his fellow researchers have worked on.

“This is sort of in its infancy now. The technology is available now and I anticipate in the next 5-10 years they are going to be many labs that piggyback on the results that we’ve generated and the protocols that we’ve developed,” Rasgon said.

