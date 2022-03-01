ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim McGraw Describes Filming Tragic Final Scenes of ‘1883’

By Billy Dukes
 2 days ago
The final moments of 1883 were absolutely tragic, and Tim McGraw says he was crying until the very end. During two separate interviews, the actor who played James Dutton describes what it was like to prepare for — and be a part of — the show's desperate final...

