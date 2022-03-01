ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The world is in chaos but there is power in unity, says Delia Smith

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PGP8_0eSkMtSe00

Delia Smith said “human beings together can do anything”, urging a solution to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The TV chef, 80, said she “can’t believe” the co-incidence that her new book, encouraging people to think about the human existence, is being published as war rages on in Ukraine.

Speaking on The One Show about You Matter: The Human Solution, Smith said: “Like the title, I desperately want everybody to know they matter and that everybody is individual.

“But, also, human beings are such an incredible wonder that I sometimes think that we miss it – how incredibly wonderful we are, especially when we are in unity together.

“And we are just seeing little glances of that now; we are going through this terrible war but we are seeing what happens when everybody gets involved. There’s a lot of power there.

“What I’m saying to people in the book is, ‘Come away from the noise, sit down, think about the wonder and beauty of human life, your own life but also the life we all share together.’

“Why should we live in a world of chaos when we can easily solve it?

“Human beings together can do anything.”

Smith also said she can teach people to make pancakes and is hoping she can teach people to “find out what they can do, beneath in themselves.”

She added: “I think we are in a terrible state, the world is in chaos but we need to be optimistic – but we really need to look at what can be done.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ireland prepares to welcome thousands of Ukrainian refugees

Around 1,800 Ukrainian refugees have already arrived in Ireland since the outbreak of war, the Government has confirmed. It comes as the Irish Red Cross, working with the Irish Government, launched an online system allowing people to register offers of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees. Taoiseach Micheal Martin said on Monday...
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Fire breaks out at block of flats in east London

A fire has broken out in a block of flats in east London. London Fire Brigade said they were called to Whitechapel High Street shortly before 4pm. Fifteen fire engines and about 100 firefighters are at the scene. A spokesman for the brigade said: “Crews are tackling a fire on...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delia Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy