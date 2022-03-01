ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had surgery; Amari Cooper on block?

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 6 days ago

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent surgery on his left shoulder at the end of the 2021 regular season, addressing an injury incurred in the first contact practice of training camp last summer.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said the team expects “no issues” with Prescott’s recovery and that he will only experience short-term limitations during rehab.

Speaking for the first time since a press conference with owner Jerry Jones in the days after the playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers ended the Cowboys’ season, McCarthy also addressed lingering elephants in the room — rumors the team is clearing the runway to hire Sean Payton as head coach and that Dallas is shopping $20 million wide receiver Amari Cooper.

“I’ll just say this: It’s a narrative I don’t want to be a part of,” McCarthy said of the Payton rumors. “I don’t think anybody wants to be a part of it on either side of the fence. Nothing good comes out of that. I think you do need to understand, I get to spend a lot of time with Jerry — both as the owner and as the GM. In our conversations, we talk about the partnership between the head coach and the GM. The strength of the partnership, short-term plan, long-term plan. … He addressed it, we laughed about it and moved on.

“I don’t see it as any type of topic or anything that gets in the way of winning.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vonjz_0eSkMmWn00
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

‘Major Decisions’ Looming

McCarthy said he and Jones are speaking regularly about the “major decisions about our current roster” that reportedly include Cooper’s future with the team. Jones called out Cooper for not producing on the level expected given his salary on the heels of a $100 million contract extension.

McCarthy said he loves “getting the ball to Amari Cooper” and he loves players “wanting to do more.”

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday at the combine that there were “moving parts” and things that would develop regarding Cooper that he couldn’t address, again raising the notion the 27-year-old could be traded.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 2

Related
Field Level Media

Greg Norman to PGA Tour: You cannot ban players

Greg Norman fired off an open letter to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on Thursday, accusing him of “bullying” and asserting that he cannot legally ban players if they join a rival league. The two-time major winner and CEO of LIV Golf scolded Monahan in the strongly worded...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Rory McIlroy: Super Golf League ‘dead in the water’

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy said it’s his opinion that the upstart Saudi-backed Super Golf League is “dead in the water.”. Further, McIlroy called Phil Mickelson’s support of the SGL “egotistical and ignorant,” among other adjectives. McIlroy made the comments Sunday in the aftermath of...
GOLF
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
Action News Jax

NFL star Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence after incident on plane

LOS ANGELES — NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after an incident that forced a plane to return to its gate. Peterson was onboard a flight heading to Houston, when the plane turned back to the gate because of a verbal and physical altercation between Peterson and a female victim, The Washington Post reported. Airport police said Peterson was taken into custody, and the flight later left for Houston with his wife on board, The Washington Post reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Amari Cooper isn’t the Cowboys problem, Ezekiel Elliott’s contract is

The Dallas Cowboys have entered the postseason after arguably the most disappointing year since the mid 1990’s. 2021 was supposed to be different and early on, it looked like it would. They had an elite offense. They had a ball-hawking defense with a pass rush. Yet, the Cowboys season still ended in similar fashion, one and done in the playoffs.
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cowboys Qb Dak Prescott#Gm
ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Had 1 Main Relationship Problem

According to reports, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley called off their engagement earlier this year. Rodgers and Woodley had been dating for about two years. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed during last year’s MVP acceptance ceremony that he had become an engaged...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Owner Jerry Jones

On Friday, a controversial decision on Amari Cooper sent Dallas Cowboys fans into a frenzy. So much so, fans have since taken to Twitter blasting Jerry Jones for his decisions as the team’s owner. “Jerry Jones is actually one of the worst GM’s in NFL history. Change my mind…,”...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To The Amari Cooper News

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has weighed in on the news surrounding wide receiver Amari Cooper. It sounds like Cooper has played his last game in Dallas. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are likely to trade or release the Pro Bowl wide receiver, who’s due a lot of money in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy