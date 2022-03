Back in the before times I had the privilege of serving as president of the Old Greenwich Association, a position my children hated since strolls down Sound Beach Avenue usually involved impromptu stops and chats with shop owners and residents. While the kids fidgeted impatiently, a regular topic of those chats was what to do about empty storefronts. It’s a shame so-and-so closed, we’d say, but the conversation would inevitably drift to what new business “should” move in. A butcher, a baker or a candlestick maker were fine, just please no, not a Starbucks.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO