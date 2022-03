The Federal Reserve Board has been looking closer at how financial firms get access to the U.S. Central Bank’s payment system, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (March 1). This has been a big question for Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Biden’s pick to be the top bank regulator. On Tuesday, the Fed unveiled its proposed plan, adding that it wants to make sure the process that evaluates new requests is fair.

