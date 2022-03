EDWARDSVILLE - Two of six zoning requests considered by the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals at its meeting Tuesday were sent on to the Building and Zoning Committee without any recommendation. A petition by Prime Auto & Metal Recycling LLC on behalf of Moniger Excavating Company Inc. to amend a planned development district at 5965 Illinois 140, Moro, to allow an auto and metal recycling business; and a request by Jimmy Dean Harrison Jr. to rezone 5.91 acres from R-3 Single Family Residential to B-5 Planned Business District to store commercial materials and equipment for a tree-trimming business on his property at 1250 14 th St., Cottage Hills, received no recommendation by the ZBA, which normally approves or disapproves a request before sending it to the Building and Zoning Committee.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO