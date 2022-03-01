ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disney Unveils Limited Edition Galactic Starcruiser Opening Day Collectible

By Andrew Boardwine
Inside the Magic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, there has been anticipation surrounding the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser– Disney’s newest luxury hotel that provides a revolutionary 2-night experience where Guests completely immerse themselves in a Star Wars story with a special itinerary, exclusive characters, and experiences– and it is finally set for its maiden...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Day 2: Jeff Levkulich’s voyage on Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser

ORLANDO, Fla. — Day 2 began around 8:15 am, which was later than I expected. Since there are no windows on the Starcruiser you can’t tell if the sun is up or not and we closed the viewport on the outside of the ship which made the room completely dark! My photographer Kenny and I got dressed and went to the Crown of the Corellia Dining Room for breakfast. Again, the crew of the Halcyon served a variety of buffet items, such as waffles and syrup. A hashbrown potato with omlette and bacon on top, which were a couple of my favorite dishes that I selected. I of course topped it off with a large cup of coffee!
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
ABC Action News

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser at Hollywood Studios now open

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World Resort's newest attraction, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, is now open. It's an immersive two-day experience aboard a cruise in space where guests choose their own adventure. WPTV NewsChannel 5's T.A. Walker chooses his own adventure on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. "Because...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Disney Springs#Vehicles#Walt Disney World Guests#Halcyon
ComicBook

Underrated Chadwick Boseman Movie is Climbing the Netflix Top 10

One surprising Chadwick Boseman movie is topping the streaming charts this week. When a lot of fans think of the beloved actor, they probably picture Black Panther. But, this week viewers are tuning in for 21 Bridges. According to FlixPatrol's monitoring, the police drama sitting in the Top 10 on Netflix. This isn't too surprising as a familiar concept combined with a fan favorite actor is usually a recipe for success. While the original movie might not have done Avengers: Endgame level box office, it's become clear that fans watching at home love a nice compact movie like this. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been tons of cases of smaller films like this surging up the Top 10 multiple times over the course of a year. Still, it must come as a bit of a shock to log into Netflix and see Boseman in his detective costume rather than Vibranium armor.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Disney
IndieWire

Disney CEO Addresses ‘Disappointment’ at Not Acknowledging Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

Click here to read the full article. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek assured staff members on March 7 that the corporation “unequivocally” supports LGBTQ+ rights, despite donating to “Don’t Say Gay” bill backers for years. “I want to be crystal clear,” Chapek wrote in an internal memo shared with media outlets. “I and the entire leadership team unequivocally stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities. And, we are committed to creating a more inclusive company — and world. We all share the same goal of a more tolerant, respectful world. Where we may differ is...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy