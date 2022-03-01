Utica man sentenced to 10 years for meth possession
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Utica man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court records, Dennis Mitchell, 40, sold 208 grams of methamphetamine to an individual on August 12, 2020. He pled guilty on October 29, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.Tucker man gets 37 years for murder of child, sex crimes
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Jackson Police Department.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 1