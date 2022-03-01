Massive Welsh flag unfurled via zip wire breaks Guinness World Record

March 1 (UPI) -- A Welsh TV host broke a Guinness World Record by traveling down a zip wire to unfurl a Welsh flag that measured 1,091.46 square feet.

Lowri Morgan, an athlete, adventurer and TV host for channel S4C, unfurled the massive flag Tuesday by riding the zip wire at Zip World Tower in Hirwaun, Wales.

Morgan traveled at 70 mph down the zip wire, and Guinness rules required the flag to be completely unfurled for at least 10 seconds,

Morgan earned the Guinness World Record for largest flag unfurled by zip wire.

The record attempt was organized by S4C in celebration of St. David's Day. The day is a major holiday in Wales, as St. David is the country's patron saint.