ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Massive Welsh flag unfurled via zip wire breaks Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dG3CA_0eSkL8XJ00

March 1 (UPI) -- A Welsh TV host broke a Guinness World Record by traveling down a zip wire to unfurl a Welsh flag that measured 1,091.46 square feet.

Lowri Morgan, an athlete, adventurer and TV host for channel S4C, unfurled the massive flag Tuesday by riding the zip wire at Zip World Tower in Hirwaun, Wales.

Morgan traveled at 70 mph down the zip wire, and Guinness rules required the flag to be completely unfurled for at least 10 seconds,

Morgan earned the Guinness World Record for largest flag unfurled by zip wire.

The record attempt was organized by S4C in celebration of St. David's Day. The day is a major holiday in Wales, as St. David is the country's patron saint.

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Say What?!: Freediver Takes 351-Foot Walk Underwater for Guinness World Record

A Croatian freediver went for a walk underwater and broke a Guinness World Record by traveling more than 350 feet on a single breath. Guinness World Records said Vitomir Maricic took the record for longest underwater walk with one breath when he traversed a distance of 351 feet, .5 inch at the bottom of a pool.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Welsh#The Guinness World Record#Wales#Uk#Gwr
K102.5

Who Is The Guinness World Record Holder For The Tallest Teenager, Who Was The Tallest In Michigan?

It cost a lot to feed an average size teenage boy can you imagine the grocery bill to feed this 16-year-old?. On December 19th, 2020 the Guinness World Record group determined that the world’s largest teenager is a boy named Olivier Rioux. Olivier is from Quebec, Canada and comes in at 7 ft 5.33 inches tall or 226.9 cm centimeters. To answer the question, you are probably asking yourself right now, yes he does play basketball. Guinness reports that “Olivier has had his eye on this record title since he was 10 years old”.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
UPI News

Bear relocated to sanctuary after Italian bakery break-in

March 7 (UPI) -- An Italian brown bear that made headlines when it broke into a bakery to feast on cookies has been captured and taken to a sanctuary. Wildlife officials said the bear, dubbed Juan Carrito by residents of Roccaraso, Abruzzo, was taken to the Palena bear reserve in Chieti province due to the bruin's repeated bad behavior.
ANIMALS
UPI News

Vacationer breaks poi weaving world record in Italy

March 7 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by spinning a set of poi balls 83 times in one minute. David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he wanted to take on the record for most poi weaves in one minute while on vacation in Italy, and his first attempt was in front of the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa.
WORLD
BBC

Stephen Mokoka breaks 50km world record on debut

South Africa's Stephen Mokoka broke the men's 50km record in his first race at the distance. The 37-year-old won the Nedbank Runified 50km in Gqeberha in two hours 40 minutes 13 seconds, beating the time of 2:42:07 set by Ethiopia's Ketema Negasa last year. Mokoka competed in the marathon at...
WORLD
UPI News

Fire breaks out at high-rise apartment tower east of London

March 7 (UPI) -- More than 100 firefighters were fighting a fire that broke out in a London-area high-rise apartment and office tower on Monday, officials said. The fire started on the 17th floor of the 21-story building, located east of London, and ultimately drew about 125 firefighters, the London Fire Brigade said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXRM

FOX21 tries to beat Guinness World Record…and fails

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After hearing about a new Guinness World Record, the FOX21 Morning News team decided to step up to the challenge. David Rush and Jonathan “Hollywood” Hannon are the latest duo to hold the world record for fastest time to pop ten balloons between their bodies. With that number to beat, Craig […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
304K+
Followers
51K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy