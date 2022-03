The Big East tournament kicks off at Madison Square Garden this Wednesday, March 9! Which teams are our writers backing?. Villanova is the current favorite, having won this tournament three of the last four seasons, despite Providence having the No. 1 seed via winning their first conference title. Georgetown is looking to defend its crown, but their lackluster season has them as the biggest dogs at SI Sportsbook. This season, Georgetown did not win a conference game and went an abysmal 0-19 this year.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 7 HOURS AGO