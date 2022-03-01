Texas-based James Avery Artisan Jewelry opening manufacturing facility in Corpus Christi

James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a Texas-based jewelry company, is setting up a new manufacturing facility in Corpus Christi.

According to Cravey Real Estate Services, James Avery Craftsman, Inc. purchased a former military helicopter engine repair and testing facility to convert into a state-of-the-art jewelry manufacturing facility.

The facility will be located at 401 Junior Beck Drive and is expected to bring more than 200 jobs to the area. It is southwest of State Highway 358 between Old Brownsville and

The company plans to begin its first phase of manufacturing as early as June 2022, the news release stated.

James Avery has more than 100 stores open in four states, including one in Corpus Christi's La Palmera Mall on South Padre Island Drive.

