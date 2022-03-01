ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Man suspected of crime spree charged, being held until trial

By Anna Padilla
 6 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of going on a stabbing spree along Central last month has been indicted on more than a dozen charges. Tobias Gutierrez is accused of stabbing 13 people at several different crime scenes from downtown to Wyoming.

Originally, Gutierrez was charged with just two counts of aggravated battery while the investigation continued. He is now charged with 11 counts, tampering with evidence and resisting. Gutierrez is being held until trial.

