ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Beetlejuice 2’ is Finally Happening

By ScreenCrush Staff
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For decades now, people have talked about making a sequel to Beetlejuice. The 1988 horror-comedy became a surprise hit for director Tim Burton, and helped elevate Michael Keaton into the upper echelon of ’80s comic leading men. Back in 2013, there were reports that Burton would return for Beetlejuice 2, directing...

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

How Brad Pitt Is Involved In “BEETLEJUICE 2”

Believe it or not, Beetlejuice will celebrate its 34th birthday on March 30, and Brad Pitt could be the catalyst to a sequel. The rumor is that Pitt's production company Plan B has joined to do the sequel with Michael Keaton returning as "the ghost with the most" and Wynona Ryder back as Lydia Deetz.
MOVIES
I-Rock 93.5

A New ‘Beetlejuice’ Sequel Is in Development

Did somebody just say "Beetlejuice" three times? It's been 34 years since Michael Keaton first graced the screen as the wisecracking spirit attempting to rid a home of its new residents. But according to Deadline, Brad Pitt's Plan B production company is now in early development on a sequel. As...
MOVIES
People

What Really Happened to Bob Saget? New Details on His Final Hours

When Bob Saget checked into room 962 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida on Jan. 7, the 65-year-old comedian seemed to have the vitality of a man half his age. "He was cracking jokes, waving to people in the lobby," a hotel employee tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "When people asked for selfies, he would run over and grab their phones to take the pictures with them, joking the whole time. He was a ball happy, positive energy."
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Beetlejuice
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

'Beetlejuice' Sequel In the Works Thanks to Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt’s production company “Plan B” wants to bring “Beetlejuice” back to the big screen. The sequel concept is in its earliest stages as there is no word of a script yet. The production company is also set to produce “Parasite” director Bon Joon-ho’s newest film as well.
MOVIES
NYLON

Finally, Zoë Kravitz’s The Batman Press Tour Is Happening

And just like that, The Batman arriving in theaters is already right around the corner, and with every new film comes the highly-anticipated press tour — and all eyes are on Zoë Kravitz, who is taking on the role of Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman, alongside Robert Pattinson in the Matt Reeves-directed movie. We’re not only excited to see our favorite stars make their worldwide trip to promote their new work, but we’re most looking forward to seeing what Kravitz rocking on the red carpet.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
PopSugar

What Happens to Fez in the "Euphoria" Season 2 Finale? 5 Theories

The Feb. 20 episode of "Euphoria" is utterly chaotic, and we loved every second of it! The penultimate episode of the Emmy-winning HBO series sees Lexi (Maude Apatow) putting on her eagerly anticipated school play based on the leading ladies of the show. From the casting of students who are the spitting image of Rue (Zendaya) and Co. and Lexi's interesting take on her life and the lives of those who are close to her, to the showstopping finale led by Ethan (Austin Abrams), the play is beautifully, artistically, and accurately executed by the younger Howard sister. But amid the magic, one thing is missing: Lexi's new flame, Fez (Angus Cloud). Though Fez promised to be there front and center to support Lexi, his reserved seat is empty throughout the episode.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Here's What Happened To Mallory And Sal In The Love Is Blind Finale

The contestants of Love Is Blind are put in a very tough position. In a short amount of time, couples are supposed to fall in love while in isolation pods, then get engaged and confidently decide to spend the rest of their lives together. It’s a lot to ask, and the couples often struggle to wrap their minds around such a big life decision. It seems like that was the case for Sal Perez and Mallory Zapata on Season 2 of Love Is Blind.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
WPG Talk Radio

‘The Batman’ Has Best Opening Weekend of 2022 So Far

There’s a lot of uncertainty around the future of theatrical movies these days but one thing still seems like a sure bet: A massive superhero movie featuring a beloved title character and a big-name cast. That’s the formula that turned Spider-Man: No Way Home into one of the biggest movies of all time, and it’s also the formula that turned The Batman into the second-biggest hit of the pandemic behind only that Spider-Man blockbuster.
MOVIES
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Dropped the Name of a Surprising Housewife Who Approached Her to Work on a Song

Not only is Kandi Burruss one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and is now also sharing her life on the new Bravo series Kandi & The Gang, which shows fans the inner workings of her Old Lady Gang restaurant, but she is, of course, a music icon. She's made history in the industry as a member of Xscape and a solo artist, as well as a prolific songwriter ("No Scrubs," "Bills, Bills, Bills," you get the picture). She is also the woman behind Kim Zolciak-Biermann's legendary track, "Tardy for the Party."
ATLANTA, GA
purewow.com

These 5 Things Need to Happen on This Week’s ‘Euphoria’ Finale So I Can Sleep at Night

Season two of Euphoria has not been easy on the nervous system. Each Sunday as I tune in for my poetically induced panic attack, I find myself artistically inspired, frightened, awe struck and wanting more. What else can you ask for from a piece of art, really? With Sunday’s finale fast approaching, here’s a (deeply unrealistic) list of things I’d like to see ﻿from the ﻿Euphoria ﻿finale so I can sleep at night:
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

‘Drag Race’ Star Jasmine Kennedie Comes Out as Transgender: ‘Everything I’ve Wanted Is Finally Happening’

As season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race continues, more of the contestants are starting to own their truths. The latest to do so is New York’s Jasmine Kennedie. In the latest episode of Untucked, the after-show of RuPaul’s Drag Race in which the queens decompress while the judges deliberate, Kennedie had a moment with her fellow queens in which she came out as transgender. “Before coming here, I was about to start hormones,” she said through tears. “And coming here, I was scared and didn’t want to have to go through that process.”
CELEBRITIES
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy