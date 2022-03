Lebanon, Pa- As we continue to grow as a company, Q Hubo News is expanding to different forms of communication. Our business model has always been to provide a way where our community is able to enjoy our platforms without having to pay for it. The reality is that someone is paying for it and that is our advertisers, without our advertisers we would not be able to do this. Last year we had a soft launch of our digital radio station, Hispanglish Radio which has been growing since it’s inception in September of 2021 and we have seen the growth as an opportunity to expand our business model to cover another form of communication. We understand that people consume content in different ways, some people enjoy audio, some people enjoy reading and some other people enjoy watching content and we want to make that content available and accessible to our audience in Pennsylvania.

