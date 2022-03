TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When it comes to omicron, is natural immunity better than vaccine immunity? Turns out, that may not be a simple answer. There are a lot of discussions and studies going on right now about natural immunity and vaccine immunity. Dr. Saman Nematollahi with the University of Arizona says, with what we know right now, if you had Omicron and recovered it looks like your protection against the Omicron variants is much better than those who just got the vaccine. However, when you look at how you would fare against other variants, it is a different story.

