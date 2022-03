Global oil prices climbed to record highs on Tuesday while global equity markets slipped amid fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would disrupt supply chains.Brent crude reached a seven-year high of almost $98 (£72), just hours after Russia recognised two rebel regions in Ukraine as independent states on Monday evening.The move has sparked concerns among western countries that Russia could embark on an all-out invasion of Ukraine, with UK cabinet minister Sajid Javid saying that the “invasion of Ukraine has begun”.Several countries, including the US and UK, have threatened to impose sanctions on the Vladimir Putin government.Crude oil...

