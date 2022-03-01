ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Plug Power Q4 Earnings

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Plug Power missed estimated...

Benzinga

Chico's FAS Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Provides Upbeat Outlook

Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.5% year-on-year, to $496.26 million, missing the consensus of $498.70 million. Sales growth primarily reflects the decline in store sales during last year's Q4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher full-price sales. Comparable sales increased 29.2% versus last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Neoleukin Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neoleukin Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Integra Lifesciences Q4 Earnings

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Integra Lifesciences beat estimated earnings by 1.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.83. Revenue was up $16.88 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Xenon Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 29.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.37. Revenue was up $1.41 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Western Midstream Q4 Earnings

Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Western Midstream missed estimated earnings by 10.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $71.73 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Apollo Endosurgery Q4 Earnings

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apollo Endosurgery missed estimated earnings by 42.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $3.31 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: LeMaitre Vascular Q4 Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LeMaitre Vascular missed estimated earnings by 9.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was up $1.96 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Cushman & Wakefield Q4 Earnings

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cushman & Wakefield beat estimated earnings by 49.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.63. Revenue was up $1.24 billion from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Theravance Biopharma Q4 Earnings

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Theravance Biopharma beat estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.33. Revenue was up $3.79 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Health Catalyst Q4 Earnings

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Health Catalyst beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $11.44 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Quaker Houghton Q4 Earnings

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Quaker Houghton missed estimated earnings by 18.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.58. Revenue was up $61.19 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Tupperware Brands Q4 Earnings

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tupperware Brands missed estimated earnings by 9.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.54. Revenue was up $94.70 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Laredo Petroleum Q4 Earnings

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Laredo Petroleum missed estimated earnings by 4.51%, reporting an EPS of $3.39 versus an estimate of $3.55. Revenue was up $282.16 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Overstock.com Q4 Earnings

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Overstock.com missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.39. Revenue was up $71.36 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Northwest Natural Q4 Earnings

Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Northwest Natural Hldg beat estimated earnings by 2.34%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.28. Revenue was up $33.82 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

