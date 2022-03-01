Fatburger Celebrating Fat Tuesday with Free Fat Fries

CHARLOTTE – As you read this, Fat Tuesday, sometimes called Shrove Tuesday will be soon upon us. Traditionally, many of us would consume those items that may be forbidden during the season of Lent. This tomato-based saucy Shrimp Creole will teleport you to the balcony-lined streets of New Orleans. The flavors of gumbo file powder, roasted peppers and onions along with the accent of Worcestershire illuminates this dish to the Mardi Gras level. Serving this with buttered white rice and a cold beverage will pay credence to those on Bourbon Street celebrating. So break out your beads and Zydeco music and get ready to make some taste memories! Enjoy ~

