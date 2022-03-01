Long COVID Digital Communities

When Jenay Wright created #iamenough, it was in honor of her younger self and what she needed to see growing up. She launched #iamenough, an online platform for Afro-Latinas to tell their stories, celebrate their differences, and amplify the similarities that unite them. Wright — who is half Black American, half Panamanian, and born and raised in the Bronx — always felt like she didn't fully fit in on either side. Even though she has always identified as Black, there was more to her than just the clear-cut American or Latinx distinctions of what a "Black girl" or a "Latina" should be like. "I didn't look like your typical Latina girl," Wright told POPSUGAR Latina. "So, a lot of people would deprive me of who I was by saying, 'Oh you're not Latina, you don't speak Spanish, you don't dress like us, you don't have hair like us.' I was conflicted with my identity a lot and trying to figure out who I was. But as soon as I went home we listened to salsa music, Celia Cruz, and that helped me with encompassing who I was."

BRONX, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO