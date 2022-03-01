ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long COVID Digital Communities

By Niko Pajkovic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyHealthTeams, a health-focused social media startup, has launched myCOVIDteam, a new network dedicated to patients suffering from "long COVID." The latest development arrives thanks to recent partnership...

Washington Post

There is a way to reduce the severity of long covid

The Feb. 21 editorial concerning the risk and impact of long covid, “The next health crisis,” was informative. However, an obvious partial answer to the final sentence of the editorial is apparent. That sentence stated: “Research must find the causes and damage of long covid, and lay preparations to treat it in all its manifestations.”
SCIENCE
POPSUGAR

This Afro-Latina Created a Digital Storytelling Platform to Forge Community

When Jenay Wright created #iamenough, it was in honor of her younger self and what she needed to see growing up. She launched #iamenough, an online platform for Afro-Latinas to tell their stories, celebrate their differences, and amplify the similarities that unite them. Wright — who is half Black American, half Panamanian, and born and raised in the Bronx — always felt like she didn't fully fit in on either side. Even though she has always identified as Black, there was more to her than just the clear-cut American or Latinx distinctions of what a "Black girl" or a "Latina" should be like. "I didn't look like your typical Latina girl," Wright told POPSUGAR Latina. "So, a lot of people would deprive me of who I was by saying, 'Oh you're not Latina, you don't speak Spanish, you don't dress like us, you don't have hair like us.' I was conflicted with my identity a lot and trying to figure out who I was. But as soon as I went home we listened to salsa music, Celia Cruz, and that helped me with encompassing who I was."
BRONX, NY
The Press

Enhanced External Counterpulsation Eases 'Long COVID'

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with "long COVID," enhanced external counterpulsation (EECP) treatment is associated with improvement in symptoms, including fatigue and breathing difficulties, according to a study presented at the American College of Cardiology virtual Cardiovascular Summit, held Feb. 16 to 19. Mohanakrishnan Sathyamoorthy, M.D.,...
CNET

What Scientists Know About Long COVID

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Many people who've tested positive for COVID-19 have yet to recover. Long COVID is a condition with an array of new or returning health problems that emerge well after an initial COVID-19 infection has ended. They can range from mildly bothersome -- like fatigue, headaches and insomnia -- to more debilitating, including organ damage, blood clots, "brain fog" and problems with mental health.
SCIENCE
#Covid#Covid Digital Communities#Myhealthteams#Mycovidteam#South African#Discovery
Anchorage Daily News

Series of community talks aims to tackle long-standing health inequities in Alaska

A six-part training series meant to help reduce health disparities experienced by Alaska’s communities of color kicked off this week on Zoom — and organizers say it has the potential to bring more awareness and improve trust and health outcomes in the state. The series, hosted by the...
NBC Bay Area

Long-Haul COVID Concerns on Heart Health

With the omicron surge seemingly behind us, health leaders are turning to the pandemic’s next set of challenges: the long term impact of COVID on heart health. The president of the American Heart Association is projecting a tidal wave of heart disease cases linked directly and indirectly to COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSAT 12

Who’s at risk for long COVID?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – You survived your COVID infection, but just when you believe your symptoms are subsiding, they never quite go away. The condition is called long COVID and patients that have it experience lingering symptoms even after the initial COVID infection has cleared. Now new research is providing some clues into who may be most at risk of getting long COVID.
NASHVILLE, TN
La Crosse Tribune

Watch Now: Long COVID contributing to labor shortages

One of the puzzles of the pandemic economy is the ongoing labor shortage. The labor shortage may have more to do with long COVID than wages. Millions of Americans are struggling with long-term symptoms after contracting COVID-19, including fatigue, brain fog, headaches, memory loss and heart palpitations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Possible Role of Oxytocin in Long COVID

Many people who were previously infected with the coronavirus develop "long COVID," though the reason why isn't always clear. Long-term COVID may be caused by an overwhelmed immune system and an underactive anti-inflammatory response. The hormone oxytocin has been shown to have protective anti-inflammatory effects. Activities that increase oxytocin could...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Long COVID and Mental Health

The COVID-19 pandemic took 5.7 million lives worldwide, caused 114 million people to lose their jobs, and has many other long-lasting effects. Long COVID is not a mental health condition; however, it can be considered a chronic medical condition that elicits many mental health symptoms. A study in The Lancet...
MENTAL HEALTH
UpNorthLive.com

Support group aims to help those with long COVID

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Here and across the country, some COVID-19 patients have experienced symptoms beyond four weeks. It’s called long COVID with symptoms ranging from mild to debilitating. In December, Munson Healthcare launched a virtual support group for these patients. “Most people recover from COVID-19 within...
Crain's Chicago Business

Long COVID linked to symptoms of anxiety

The puzzling neurologic symptoms some COVID-19 patients develop as part of long COVID can be connected with symptoms of anxiety and are related to damage to neurons and activation of glial cells, a sign of brain inflammation, a new study by Northwestern Medicine finds.
CHICAGO, IL
restorationnewsmedia.com

The long, proud history of the Creedmoor community

Creedmoor was incorporated in 1905 and Joseph Peed served as its first mayor. The first town commiss... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
ValleyCentral

ADA lists Long COVID as a disability

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Long COVID is a health issue that does not have treatment and affects one’s physical or mental health. While some people can recover from COVID-19, there are others who do not which affects their day-to-day routine. Dr. Jamil Madi, Critical Care Director at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen said Long […]
HARLINGEN, TX
psychologytoday.com

Using Mindfulness and Compassion for Long COVID

There is consensus among researchers that long Covid involves an abnormal immune response linked to increased inflammation. Clinicians struggle to find treatments that help long Covid symptoms. Mindfulness and gentle exercise might be beneficial to those with long Covid. Like so many clinicians, I treat several people with long Covid....
WDVM 25

Health officials warn of long COVID in kids

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Health officials in West Virginia are warning residents, especially parents, about the risks of long COVID. During the governor’s COVID response briefing on Wednesday, Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh warned West Virginians about the effects of long COVID and what to look out for if your child has contracted the coronavirus […]

