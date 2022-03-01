ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Crews discover pig bones at Sherwin-Williams construction site in Downtown Cleveland

WKYC
WKYC
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a previous story about the new headquarters. Work at the construction site of the new Sherwin-Williams headquarters in Downtown Cleveland was briefly...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKYC

Akron Fire Department responds to trash fire at Akron Art Museum

CLEVELAND — The Akron Fire Department responded to a report of an odor of smoke at the Akron Art Museum at 1 S. High St. on Sunday afternoon. Upon arriving at the multi-story commercial building, firefighters didn't detect any smoke or signs of fire from the outside. Once inside, crews located a "small trash fire."
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Lorain welcomes first Chick-fil-A restaurant

LORAIN, Ohio — Chick-fil-A is expanding in Northeast Ohio once again as the chicken chain opens its first restaurant in Lorain with its official debut on Thursday, March 10. The new location at 5400 Leavitt Road – which also includes approximately 150 jobs – will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The drive-thru will remain open until 10 p.m.
LORAIN, OH
WKYC

‘Restoring Public Square to its original intent’: Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb proposes legislation to remove temporary barriers

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has introduced legislation to authorize the removal of temporary barriers from Public Square to be replaced by “modern and removable bollards.”. “The proposed legislation authorizes the removal of the jersey barriers and replacement with bollards that will ensure safety, enhance the city’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Business
WKYC

AT&T partners with city of Cleveland to open connected learning center in Glenville

CLEVELAND — Another connected learning center has opened its doors in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood, this time with the help of AT&T and NBA Cares. "We cannot overstate the importance of connecting our residents to the digital economy. This investment by AT&T provides infrastructure, supports the work of a valued local program at ASC3, increases connectivity in a core Cleveland neighborhood, and even brings computers to families that need them. Connecting Clevelanders is vital but as mayor, I can't do that alone. We must engage the private sector with partners like AT&T to help our residents get the skills they need to compete in our economy today."
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Kroger to open Customer Fulfillment Center in Northeast Ohio

OHIO, USA — The nation's largest grocery retailer is bringing its operations to Northeast Ohio. On Wednesday, Kroger announced that it would be opening a Customer Fulfillment Center in the region. The 270,000 square feet facility will be powered by the Ocado Group. According to a press release for...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy