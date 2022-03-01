San Francisco mayor says adios to KTVU's Rob Roth

It’s been a tough … well, many years. To truly embrace happiness, we’re moving to Fremont. Surprisingly, that relatively small (230,000+ population) Bay Area municipality just topped WalletHub’s 2022 Happiest Cities in America survey. To determine the winner, a team at the personal finance site compared 182 of the largest cities in the U.S. across three dimensions (Emotional & Physical Well-Being, Income & Employment and Community & Environment) and utilizing 30 metrics, all weighed differently.
