Tulsa Oilers head coach reaches milestone, Coached 1000th pro game

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Oilers head coach, Rob Murray, coached his 1000th pro game on Feb. 26.

Murray joined the Oilers before the 2017-18 season and has lead the team to a 157-130-43 (.541) record.

The Oilers also won the 2018-19 Mountain Division Championship under his leadership, the first championship for the organization since the 1975-76 season.

Murray has a career coaching record of 505-383-113 (.561), and is tenured in Tulsa through the 2024-25 season.

Prior to coaching, Murray enjoyed a 16-year professional career spanning the NHL, AHL and IHL. The 61st overall selection of the 1985 NHL Entry Draft played in the NHL with Washington, Winnipeg and Phoenix, making appearances in eight different seasons (107 games played).

A 15-year veteran of the AHL, Murray wore the captain’s “C” for four different franchises and captained the Canadian Team in the 1997 AHL All-Star Classic.

He was inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2017, finishing second in career PIM (first at the time of his retirement) with 2,940. The 6′1, 180 lbs. forward collected 473 points (161G, 312A) in 1018 career AHL games. Murray’s #23 has been retired in the Springfield Falcons organization.

