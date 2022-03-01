ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Strong Memorial Hospital expands visitation

By Dan Gross
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Strong Memorial Hospital announced Tuesday that come Wednesday, they will expand visitation guidelines, citing the decline in COVID-19 cases in the Finger Lakes Region.

While they say that some exceptions are still in place, and each unit might have slightly different roles, the URMC hospital system said that two designated visitors can see someone in the hospital; though one is only allowed per day.

They add that ” Strong Memorial’s Emergency Department will permit one visitor per patient when ED volumes allow for adequate social distancing,” and Strong and Highland’s four-hour limit will be suspended

