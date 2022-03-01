ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Baxter to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time....

finance.dailyherald.com

Daily Herald

Baxter to Present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at...
Seeking Alpha

Global Medical REIT: A Breakdown Of My Favorite Healthcare REIT

Shares of GMRE have sold off well over 10% to start the year. Global Medical REIT (GMRE) is a small cap healthcare REIT focused on medical office buildings in secondary markets. The company's real estate portfolio is weighted towards the southeastern US, with Texas and Florida making up almost a third of ABR. Shares have sold off to start 2022 and are now selling at a reasonable valuation of 16.8x price/FFO. Throw in a 5.2% dividend, and I think investors are likely to see double-digit returns over the next couple years.
The Associated Press

Cyngn to Present at the Cowen 2nd Annual Mobility Disruption Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2022-- Cyngn (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial enterprises, today announced that Lior Tal, CEO, Ben Landen, Vice President of Business Development, and Don Alvarez, CFO, are scheduled to present virtually at the Cowen 2 nd Annual Mobility Disruption Conference on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” page of Cyngn’s Investor Relations website by clicking here.
Seeking Alpha

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Presents At Global Healthcare Virtual Conference - Slideshow

The following slide deck was published by BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. in conjunction with this event. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
Seekingalpha.com

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Presents at Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference March 7, 2022 11:00 AM ET. Good morning. Dan Brennan here from Cowen’s Life Science, Tools & Diagnostics team. Really pleased to be here at the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference, my first one and thrilled to be part of it. With me on the virtual stage is Sean George, CEO of Invitae, I’m sure all of you know quite well and I’ve known Sean for years. So, it should be really engaging discussion. Feel free to shoot me questions vis-à-vis the webcasting link, and I’ll certainly try to address them if I can.
Seekingalpha.com

Molecular Partners (MOLN) Presents at the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference - Slideshow

The following slide deck was published by Molecular Partners AG in conjunction with this event. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
Seeking Alpha

Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Investor Presentation - Slideshow

The following slide deck was published by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. in conjunction with this event. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
Benzinga

GreenBox To Present In Upcoming Fintech Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company, will be participating in the 35th annual Roth Conference. GBOX chair Ben Errez and chief financial officer Ben Chung will attend the event, make a presentation, and be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. The event is scheduled for March 13–15, 2022, and will be held in person in Dana Point, California. The Greenbox executives will present at on March 15 at noon PT. The elite event includes one-on-one and small-group meetings between carefully selected companies and institutional investors. In addition, the event will include fireside chats, thematic industry panels and presentations by executive membership. An estimated 400 private and public companies from an array of sectors will be in attendance; those sectors include blockchain/cryptocurrency, business services, consumer and health and wellness, healthcare, oil and gas, meals and mining, technology and media, and sustainability and ESG.
Seekingalpha.com

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Presents at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference- Slideshow

The following slide deck was published by Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC in conjunction with this event. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
Seeking Alpha

Uniti Group (UNIT) Presents At J.P. Morgan 2022 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference - Slideshow

The following slide deck was published by Uniti Group Inc. in conjunction with this event. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare accounts for 4% of global CO2 emissions: 6 ways for systems to decarbonize

The latest United Nations climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change gives a stark warning to humanity to change before the window of opportunity runs out. Given that healthcare is affected by climate change, as it brings more disease and illness, as well as contributes 4 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions, health systems should consider strategies to decarbonize their practices, according to a Feb. 28 Phillips blog.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Middle East Partners With Global Healthcare Company Organon And Egypt-Based Flat6Labs To Discuss Innovation In Women's Healthcare

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. On February 24, 2022, global healthcare company Organon and Egypt-based seed and early-stage venture capital firm Flat6Labs, in partnership with Entrepreneur Middle East, staged a policy discussion titled “How Innovation Is Transforming Women’s Health,” at Expo 2020 Dubai’s USA Pavilion.
