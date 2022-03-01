Baxter to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company, will be participating in the 35th annual Roth Conference. GBOX chair Ben Errez and chief financial officer Ben Chung will attend the event, make a presentation, and be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. The event is scheduled for March 13–15, 2022, and will be held in person in Dana Point, California. The Greenbox executives will present at on March 15 at noon PT. The elite event includes one-on-one and small-group meetings between carefully selected companies and institutional investors. In addition, the event will include fireside chats, thematic industry panels and presentations by executive membership. An estimated 400 private and public companies from an array of sectors will be in attendance; those sectors include blockchain/cryptocurrency, business services, consumer and health and wellness, healthcare, oil and gas, meals and mining, technology and media, and sustainability and ESG.

DANA POINT, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO