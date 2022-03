A low-temperature co-fired ceramic (LTCC)-based optocoupler design is demonstrated as a possible solution for optical isolation in high-density integrated power modules. The design and fabrication of LTCC based package are discussed. Commercially available aluminum gallium arsenide/gallium arsenide (AlGaAs/GaAs) double heterostructure is used both as emitter and photodetector in the proposed optocoupler. A detailed study on the electroluminescence and spectral response of the AlGaAs/GaAs structure is conducted at elevated temperatures. The material figure of merit parameter, D*, is calculated in the temperature range 77"“800Â K. The fabricated optocoupler is tested at elevated temperatures, and the results are presented.

ENGINEERING ・ 11 DAYS AGO