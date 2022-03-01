ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Lake, WA

Medical Lake standoff ends with 1 man arrested

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 6 days ago

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A man has been arrested following a stand-off on W Medical Lake 4 Lakes Rd.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s office said the man was involved in a domestic violence incident and was being uncooperative.

He has not been identified by name, but has been arrested for second-degree assault and felony harassment.

