Medical Lake standoff ends with 1 man arrested

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A man has been arrested following a stand-off on W Medical Lake 4 Lakes Rd.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s office said the man was involved in a domestic violence incident and was being uncooperative.

He has not been identified by name, but has been arrested for second-degree assault and felony harassment.

