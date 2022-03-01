ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend says some Playmates would become 'skeletons' and develop eating disorders because of enforced weigh-ins at the Playboy mansion

By Libby Torres
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

Sondra Theodore dated Hugh Hefner for five years in the 1970s.

A&E; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

  • According to multiple women, weigh-ins at the Playboy mansion led in some cases to the Playmates developing eating disorders.
  • Jennifer Saginor, daughter of Hefner's personal doctor, said her dad handled the monthly weigh-ins.
  • Sondra Theodore, Hefner's ex-girlfriend, said some women would leave the mansion "a skeleton."

Several women who lived with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner at the Playboy mansion in Los Angeles said that the regular weigh-ins required of some Playmates led to eating disorders and drug addiction.

Jennifer Saginor, whose father Mark was Hefner's best friend and personal doctor, said on Monday's episode of "Secrets of Playboy" that her father's responsibility to was to "make sure" the women living at the mansion "were that perfect weight" through routine weigh-ins.

According to several Playmates and one of Hefner's ex-girlfriends, these weigh-ins seemingly had negative effects on some of the Playmates and girlfriends of Hefner who lived with him.

"By the time I was 20, I weighed 90 pounds," said former Playmate Susie Krabacherv on Monday's episode. According to Krabacher, she occasionally did cocaine to "stay thin" at the time she worked for Playboy, and later ended up in the hospital.

"It was really hard, and it took a lot of therapy to go back to regular eating," Krabacher added.

Sondra Theodore, who dated Hefner from 1976 to 1981, said that "a lot of girls" at the mansion were "fresh off the farm."

"They felt like they made it, and yet those same girls, months later, would go home a skeleton," Theodore said on Monday's episode. "Just a mere shadow of themselves."

Theodore even pointed to a 1977 photo of herself (taken while she was living with Hefner) as proof of the extreme toll life at the Playboy mansion in Los Angeles took on her. "I was skin and bones," Theodore said of herself in the photo.

Hefner died of natural causes in 2017.

Sondra Theodore and her dog at the Playboy mansion in 1977.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella collection via Getty Images

And Miki Garcia, a former Playmate and Playboy employee from 1973 to 1982, said that a Playmate she was mentoring became addicted to cocaine while spending time at the mansion.

"She was so thin, she looked like she could die at any time," Garcia said of her one-time mentee, who Garcia did not name in her interview. It's unclear what ultimately became of that former Playmate after she left Playboy.

Representatives for Hefner's estate and Playboy didn't immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment regarding the weigh-ins. Hefner's estate hasn't commented on these or any other specific claims made in "Secrets of Playboy."

In late January, shortly before the A&E docuseries premiered, Hefner's son Cooper appeared to denounce allegations against the Playboy founder as a result of the show.

"Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar. However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly," Cooper tweeted. "He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge."

In a previous email statement to Insider about the docuseries and subsequent allegations against Hefner, a representative for Playboy said, "The Hefner family is no longer associated with Playboy, and today's Playboy is not Hugh Hefner's Playboy."

Directly addressing "Secrets of Playboy," the statement added: "We trust and validate these women and their stories and we strongly support those individuals who have come forward to share their experiences. As a brand with sex-positivity at its core, we believe safety, security, and accountability are paramount."

It continued: "The most important thing we can do right now is actively listen and learn from their experiences. Today, our organization is run by a workforce that is more than 80% female and we will continue to confront any parts of our legacy that do not reflect our values today, and to build upon the progress we have made as we evolve as a company so we can drive positive change for our employees and our communities."

New episodes of "Secrets of Playboy" air Mondays on A&E.

Comments / 83

chaos442
5d ago

so these adults choose to play by those rules and later want to complain. sorry, you made a choice. you're an adult. these are your consequences of your choices

Reply(1)
34
Michael in PR
5d ago

Sorry but these women chose to be there and chose to as thin as required. Did Hef hold a gun to their heads? Today you have people quitting their jobs because of an alleged "toxic environment". They had options.....they chose to stay.....

Reply(1)
25
Brooke Linton-Hays
5d ago

at any time could they not have left? sure didn't turn down the money or his offerings or fame you got off of being a bunny. so why you crying now? and after he is dead . . . really. not a fan of Hefner but this is insane. should have done something when he was alive.

Reply
12
Insider

Insider

