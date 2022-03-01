Conshohocken Brewing Company Features Illustration Of ‘The Met Philadelphia’ On ‘Ring The Bell’ Beer Can

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Conshohocken Brewing Company has released a new look for its unfiltered pilsner beer “Ring The Bell.” The cans feature an illustration of “ The Met Philadelphia .” That’s the Metropolitan Opera House on North Board Street.

It will debut at the concert venue on March 19 when the rock group Khruangbin takes the stage.

Conshohocken Brewing Company teamed up with Live Nation for the promotion.

“The Met” reopened in 2018 after a $56 million restoration.