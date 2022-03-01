ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Conshohocken Brewing Company Features Illustration Of ‘The Met Philadelphia’ On ‘Ring The Bell’ Beer Can

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POx0l_0eSkGo4z00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Conshohocken Brewing Company has released a new look for its unfiltered pilsner beer “Ring The Bell.” The cans feature an illustration of “ The Met Philadelphia .” That’s the Metropolitan Opera House on North Board Street.

It will debut at the concert venue on March 19 when the rock group Khruangbin takes the stage.

Conshohocken Brewing Company teamed up with Live Nation for the promotion.

“The Met” reopened in 2018 after a $56 million restoration.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Myhighplains.com

Pondaseta Brewing Co. Highlights New Beer, Shows Off Major Awards

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –We know that Pondaseta Brewing Co. has great beer, now their efforts are being awarded on a state-wide level. They recently won two awards during the Texas Craft Brewers Cup. They also have a new option for those who want to enjoy Pondaseta without drinking a...
AMARILLO, TX
Cleveland.com

Nancy Brew scavenger hunt, curling offered at Platform Beer Co.

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Platform Beer Co. is holding a Nancy Brew scavenger hunt through Tuesday, March 8, and also offering curling. To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, the Cleveland brewery is offering a chance for folks to search for female-owned businesses. Participants receive a clue book to guide them to locations to collect stamps. Visit a minimum of eight locations to earn a limited-edition Nancy Brew pint glass.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Philly

Germantown’s Attic Brewing Company Will Donate 10% Of Sales This Weekend To National Bank Of Ukraine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local brewing company says it is seeing the war through the eyes of one of its employees who was born in Ukraine. On Saturday night, the business and its patrons are doing what they can to help. While the Russian invasion relentlessly wreaks havoc in Ukraine, Philadelphia is continuing to show why it’s the City of Brotherly Love. Local businesses are doing what they can to help thousands of miles away. “It’s a way for us to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people and support Bogdan and his family,” Laura Lacy, of the Attic Brewing Company, said. At Attic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Eyewitness News

Something’s Brewing in Westbrook at Coastline Brewing Company

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Something’s Brewing heads to the shoreline to a new brewery opening in Westbrook. Coastline Brewing Company would be the first brewery to open in town and the owners have their sites set on a May opening. Courtney Zieller joined Richard Lemieux to talk about the...
WESTBROOK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Conshohocken, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Conshohocken, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Conshohocken, PA
Lifestyle
Power 96

No Free Beer Here; Price of Your Favorite Brew Going Up

Due to a shortage of a variety of supplies, the price of beer is expected to increase soon. Some of the hard-to-find elements aren't a new development, but a report in the Star Tribune indicates that some brewers have taken the hit on the higher costs. Those extra expenses may now be moving on to the consumers.
DRINKS
Mix 93.1

Girl Scout Cookie Beer is Being Brewed Right Here in Texas

Did you just combine my two favorite things? I may need to plan a road trip to try this. Girl Scout cookie season is upon us and last week I told you where to pick up cookies throughout Wichita Falls. Always be sure to get out there and support your local troops, but it looks like I need to support the troops over in San Antonio. Local brewery Weathered Souls has partnered up with Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas to make two new beers.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Macomb Daily

Celebrate Michigan brews at 16th annual Winter Beer Festival

Tickets are still available for the 16th annual Michigan Winter Beer Festival, set for 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, just north of Grand Rapids. Presented by the Michigan Brewers Guild, the annual event will offer samples of more than 700 unique beers in nearly...
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#The Bell#Illustration#The Metropolitan Opera#Food Drink#Beverages#Live Nation
KISS 104.1

Beer Tree Brew Plans to Open Downtown Binghamton Taproom Soon

A fast-growing craft brewing company is preparing to launch its new operation in Binghamton. "Downtown by Beer Tree" is expected to open within the next few weeks. Beer Tree Brew owners Brendan Harder and Chris Rhoades say they hope the taproom in the 20 Hawley Street complex can start operating by the end of the month.
BINGHAMTON, NY
CBS DFW

One Of Last Living Links To Infamous North Texas Axe Murder Shares What’s Haunted Him For 4 Decades

Watch J.D. Miles’ report on CBS 11 at 10. It will be posted here after it airs. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a murder in a small North Texas town 43 years ago that’s been slowly fading into obscurity. But it’s probably still very familiar to those of you who are long time North Texans and it’s about to get some serious Hollywood attention. One of the last living links to a 1980 axe murder in Wylie is speaking on camera exclusively to CBS 11 News about a discovery that’s haunted him for decades. Lester Gayler doesn’t get around very well, but ask him...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Department Of Public Health To Hold Virtual COVID-19 Briefing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia will hold a virtual briefing on Wednesday to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the city’s response to it. The briefing will take place at approximately 10:30 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.  What: Philadelphia will hold a virtual briefing on Wednesday to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the city’s response to it. When: Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Time: 10:30 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WKTV

Copper City offers brew in a can

ROME, N.Y. - Copper City Brewing Company is now canning beer with its own canning machine, which opened the door for the small brewery in Rome to distribute its brews. The business bought the canning machine about a year ago which was a 100-thousand dollar investment. With the pandemic, it...
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Philly

Russian Flag Returns To Ben Franklin Parkway After Someone Removed It Overnight, City Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is investigating vandalism on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway related to the war in Ukraine. The city says someone removed the Russian flag Thursday night without the city’s knowledge. The flag has since been replaced. The flag of Belarus was also vandalized. At last check, the Belarusian flag has not been replaced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘It’s Just Freeing’: Philadelphia Businesses, Customers Celebrate End Of COVID Mask Mandate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been more than 200 days since Philadelphia put the indoor mask mandate into effect. But it’s now over almost everywhere in the city. Masks will not be required Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center where fans are looking forward to the home debut of James Harden with the Sixers. Other than a few weeks last summer, this is the first time many businesses in Philly are allowed to operate without COVID protocols. Many of them, and their customers, say they are ready to move forward. “It was wonderful walking in here today, not having to worry about if...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Drops Mask Mandate For Most Indoor Public Spaces; Masking In Schools Set To End Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials announced Wednesday the city has moved to a “level one: all clear” COVID response level. This means masks are no longer required for most indoor public spaces. Masks are still required in schools, healthcare institutions, congregate settings, and on public transportation. “We no longer need to require these restrictions, people can go about their lives, feel a little bit more normal,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. “Level one: all clear” means the average new cases per day is less than 100, hospitalizations are under 50, the percent positivity is under 2%, and cases have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Auto Show Returns To Center City For First Time Since 2020

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Auto Show returned to Center City on Saturday. It’s the first time cars, trucks, and SUVs rolled into the Pennsylvania Convention Center in over two years. The last auto show was in February 2020. The pandemic lockdowns happened less than a month later, but they’re now putting all of that behind them and ready to welcome back thousands of fans. There’s more than a half-million square feet of space at the convention center full of cars.  From the classics to the hottest vehicles on the market, there’s something for everyone at the show.  You can even test drive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

A&M Deli In South Philadelphia Holds ‘Peace Lunch’ After Racist Graffiti Incident

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A deli in South Philadelphia is spreading the message of peace after the ATM outside the business was vandalized. The A&M Deli held what it called a “peace lunch” Saturday. It was a chance for the community to stop by and get to know the employees as well as enjoy some free food. On Feb. 25, an ATM outside the store was spray-painted with a symbol police connected to a white supremacy group. Deli workers say since then people have been stopping by the store to show their support.  “People have been coming from all over the city,” one worker said. “People have been coming and just stopping by and saying they’re against hate. It actually is bringing people together.” The vandalism is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
57K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy