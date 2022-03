OnePlus has released a number of important announcements today, talking about the previous year as well as its plans for 2022. The plans are certainly going to be interesting to the fans of the brand — OnePlus 10 Pro is going to be released in North America, India, and Europe before the end of March 2022. The phone has already been released in China, but up until now, there has been little information about a global launch.

