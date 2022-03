Brad Keselowski has had more success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway than any driver in recent years, finishing in the top 10 five times in his last six races. Keselowski is also a three-time winner at this track, so he will be confident heading into Sunday's 2022 Pennzoil 400, which starts at 3:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook has Keselowski priced at 25-1 in the 2022 Pennzoil 400 odds. Is he worth a wager as one of the NASCAR Las Vegas sleepers?

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO