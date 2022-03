Click here to read the full article. Disney CFO Christine McCarthy insisted that media giant’s move to introduce a cheaper, ad-supported version of Disney Plus later this year is not a “hail Mary” to try to hit aggressive streaming-acquisition goals with a lower entry price. The goal of Disney Plus with ads is to provide consumers an additional choice for how they want to subscribe to the service, according to McCarthy, speaking Monday at Morgan Stanley’s 2022 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. “We had some preconceived notions of what consumers wanted” before the company launched Disney Plus, she said — in other...

BUSINESS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO