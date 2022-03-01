ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

GOP investigator: Wisconsin should weigh decertifying vote

WDIO-TV
 6 days ago

The Republican-hired investigator of Wisconsin's 2020 election says the state Legislature should "take a hard look at decertification of the 2020 presidential election," a move that GOP leaders have said they won't take and that nonpartisan attorneys say is illegal. The release of Michael Gableman's 136-page "interim report" Tuesday...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Wisconsin Republicans Paid $676,000 For A Trump-Supporting Ex-Judge To Tell Them To Decertify The 2020 Election, Which They Cannot Do

The former judge hired by Wisconsin Republicans to conduct an “investigation” into the 2020 election presented his “interim” findings on Tuesday and asserted that there were “significant grounds” for the state legislature to “decertify” the election — something that legal experts across Wisconsin and the country agree is not possible or appropriate.
WISCONSIN STATE
Mother Jones

The Big Lie Is Tearing Wisconsin’s GOP Apart

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Even if most Republicans still think Donald Trump was the real winner of the 2020 presidential race, they seem, by and large, to accept that President Biden is now in office—or at least that their opportunity to decertify the election is long past.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In report, Gableman calls for impossible: To take a ‘hard look’ at decertifying Wisconsin election

MADISON, Wis. — In a public hearing Tuesday, former Wisconsin supreme court justice Michael Gableman called for a “hard look” at decertifying the election in Wisconsin–something nonpartisan legislature attorneys and Republican leadership have called a legally impossible act. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Racine) hired Gableman to lead a taxpayer-funded $676,000 review of the 2020 election in Wisconsin, despite multiple lawsuits,...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Josh Kaul
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Biden urges return to office

WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDIO-TV

Minnesota House passes 'Crown Act' hair discrimination bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House of Representatives has passed legislation to make it illegal to discriminate against someone because of their hairstyle. The bill passed Monday on a bipartisan vote of 104-25. Fourteen states have enacted similar laws to protect against hair discrimination. Senate author Bobby...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Legislature#Early Voting#Election Fraud#Gop#Assembly#Republicans
WDIO-TV

Iowa governor swipes at Biden leadership in GOP rebuttal

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, delivering the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday, painted the picture of a country in the grip of several crises. Reynolds depicted Biden’s year in office as having "sent us back in time to...
IOWA STATE
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin GOP asks court to stay redistricting decision

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican legislators have asked the state Supreme Court to stay its decision adopted new district maps because they plan to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. The state Supreme Court on Thursday adopted Gov. Tony Evers' new boundaries for the state's congressional...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wisconsin Senate voting on Republican voting changes

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate is moving ahead Tuesday with a package of fast-tracked voting changes introduced after former President Donald Trump's defeat in 2020, measures that minority Democrats don't have the votes to stop in the Legislature but that Gov. Tony Evers is expected to veto.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Johnson, Baldwin move to end wolf protections

Wisconsin's two U.S. senators are moving to end protections for gray wolves across most of the United States. Republican Ron Johnson and Democrat Tammy Baldwin have introduced a bill to remove protections for the wolf. Wyoming's two Republican U.S. senators, Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso, have joined them. Johnson and...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Lawyers pen letter in support of 'Making A Murderer' subject

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former attorneys for the co-defendant of a man whose conviction for rape and murder as a teenager was documented in the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer” are asking Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for clemency. Thirty-two-year-old Brendan Dassey has spent about half his life...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy