ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man facing murder charge in connection to shooting on Langmeyer Avenue in 2020

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ad0Ma_0eSkEtAy00

A Buffalo man is facing a murder charge in connection to a shooting on Langmeyer Avenue in 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 33-year-old Jahond Taylor, also known as Jahaan Taylor, Johond Taylor and Jahond Tay, was arraignedin Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The district attorney's office said on April 23, 2020 Taylor allegedly approached a vehicle on Langmeyer Avenue as the driver was backing out of a driveway and allegedly intentionally shot the driver multiple times with an illegal gun. The victim, 22-year-old Andr’a C. Austin, attempted to drive away but crashed into a nearby light pole. Austin died at the scene.

It is also alleged that during a traffic stop on April 23, 2020 officers found an unloaded illegal pistol, magazines and ammunition inside of a bag located underneath the driver’s seat of vehicle Taylor was driving.

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case ordered Taylor continue to remain held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled. He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Andr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy