Buffalo man facing murder charge in connection to shooting on Langmeyer Avenue in 2020

A Buffalo man is facing a murder charge in connection to a shooting on Langmeyer Avenue in 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 33-year-old Jahond Taylor, also known as Jahaan Taylor, Johond Taylor and Jahond Tay, was arraignedin Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The district attorney's office said on April 23, 2020 Taylor allegedly approached a vehicle on Langmeyer Avenue as the driver was backing out of a driveway and allegedly intentionally shot the driver multiple times with an illegal gun. The victim, 22-year-old Andr’a C. Austin, attempted to drive away but crashed into a nearby light pole. Austin died at the scene.

It is also alleged that during a traffic stop on April 23, 2020 officers found an unloaded illegal pistol, magazines and ammunition inside of a bag located underneath the driver’s seat of vehicle Taylor was driving.

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case ordered Taylor continue to remain held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled. He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.