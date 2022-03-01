Hyundai smart taxis to hit UAE streets

Click here to read the full article. In August last year, Arc Boats unveiled an electric speedboat concept that it deemed the Cybertruck of the high seas. Now, the very first Arc One has hit the water. CEO Mitch Lee has told Robb Report that the first pre-production vessel was recently put to the test on Lake Arrowhead in California. The Cybertruck’s seafaring twin far exceeded expectations, too, thanks to the refinements the LA startup has made over the past few months. For starters, the zero-emissions dayboat received a new 220 kWh battery pack that Lee says is three times larger than...

