Lady Jeeps fall to Trimble in district final

South Webster senior Faith Maloney (2) attempts to contest a shot by Trimble senior Jayne Six (44) during their Division IV district final at Piketon High School. Ed Litteral | Daily Times

PIKETON — The Trimble Lady Tomcats avenged a regular-season loss to the South Webster Lady Jeeps in Friday’s Division IV district final at Piketon High School.

With South Webster holding a 27-26 lead at halftime against the top-seed Tomcats, Jeeps coach Ryan Dutiel felt they did a good job of getting scoring opportunities and playing defense.

“We were being able to create space for our shooters, get out on fast breaks and were able to capitalize on those. We were able to have a pretty decent first half despite some discrepancies.”

An area of concern coming into the second half was South Webster’s foul trouble.

Bella Claxon picked up a pair of fouls by the 4:49 mark of the first quarter.

Senior Faith Maloney was in a similar situation, picking up her third foul of the first half with 3:53 left in the second quarter.

For the game, South Webster was called for 18 fouls and Trimble 10.

The Tomcats took advantage at the free-throw line and in the post, making 13-of-18 foul shots and 20 two-point field goals.

In the second half and with the Lady Jeeps hampered with foul trouble, Trimble senior Jayne Six scored 20 of her game-high 29 points.

Six also grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds.

“That had everything to do with the rest of the game. They picked up early fouls and we couldn’t go at Six like we wanted to,” Dutiel said. “Faith and Bella have been our bread and butter inside together all year long. They’ve been strong in the post all season and with both in foul trouble, how do you bounce back from that? If you have one in foul trouble, that’s doable. With both, that makes us go deeper in our bench than we had planned to to make sure they avoid getting extra fouls.”

After scoring 13 points to lead all scorers at halftime, Trimble began face-guarding SW standout Bri Claxon, who finished the game with a team-high 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting.

Trimble would outscore the Lady Jeeps 36-20 over the final 16 minutes.

Briana Orsborne and Jaylee Orsborne combined to score 23 points for the Tomcats in their first district final win since 2006.

“Second half they came out face-guarding Bri. Setting up our offense with screens and ball movement to get her open. We had a stretch with some empty possessions and weren’t able to stop Six on the other end,” Dutiel said. “They were able to build up the lead because of that, the foul trouble and the way we had to try and guard them to avoid extra fouls.”

Claxon and Maloney’s postseason careers for South Webster as their two seniors came to an end with the result — helping the program reach its first district final since 2017.

As of Friday, Claxon stands alone in second-place in the South Webster scoring records with over 1,800 career points.

“Bri and Faith, very hard to put into words what they mean to me and this program. They’ve been the cornerstone, starters for four years and played in virtually every game,” Dutiel said. “Their leadership qualities have set a great example and legacy for these kids to follow and watch every day.”

The pair will play a home SOC II makeup game against Waverly on Wednesday — in hoping to reach their 20th win of the ‘21-22 season.

“That was a great season, even though we fell short of 20 wins and a district championship. We had a great year in the conference and to make it to this point, able to beat a lot of quality teams because of the talent and hard work of these kids,” Dutiel said.

***

BOX SCORE

South Webster 17 10 8 12 — 47

Trimble 16 10 20 16 — 62

South Webster (19-5) 47

Faith Maloney 4 0-0 8, Makayla Raynard 0 0-0 0, Bri Claxon 7 0-0 17, Bella Claxon 0 3-4 3, Kerith Wright 2 0-0 5, Skylar Zimmerman 3 0-0 8, Riley Raynard 2 0-0 6, Kennedy Murphy 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 18 3-4 47; Three-point field goals: 8 (Bri Claxon 3, Skylar Zimmerman and Riley Raynard 2 apiece, Kerith Wright 1)

Trimble (21-4) 62

Jaylee Orsborne 2 5-8 10, Laikyn Imler 2 0-0 4, Riley Campbell 0 0-0 0, Briana Orsborne 6 0-0 13, Emily Young 2 0-0 5, Lydia Beha 0 1-2 1, Jayne Six 11 7-8 29; TOTALS: 23 13-18 62; Three-point field goals: 3 (Jaylee Orsborne and Briana Orsborne, Emily Young 1 apiece)

