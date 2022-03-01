ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Invasion of Ukraine: Separating fact from fiction on social media

By Stephanie Bennett, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCsHD_0eSkEH4i00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As TikTok gives the younger generation a front-row seat to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, social media expert warns about differentiating fact from fiction.

TikTok is giving the younger generation a front-row seat to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But for a lot of the content out there, it can be hard to differentiate what’s real and what isn’t.

If you have TikTok, right now your feed is probably inundated with video after video of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Social media is the outsource of really seeing what is going on out there. TikTok seems to be the main source right now,” Robert Stern, The Social Leader CEO and Founder said.

Stern explains how TikTok -- a popular app among Gen Z and younger Millennials -- is giving a firsthand look at what’s happening on the ground overseas.

Stern says such social media platforms can sometimes be the only source of news for the younger generation.

“Instagram, yeah, TikTok’s a big part of it; sometimes Reddit,” UNF freshman Robert Braun said. “Social media is definitely the biggest part of it, for sure, especially as a young adult.”

Braun says if it wasn’t for apps like TikTok and Instagram, he’d primarily know what’s going on by word of mouth.

“Mostly Instagram,” explained another freshman, Jacob Svare. “Also, I browse Google News just to see what’s happening.”

While both students say they fact-check, Stern warns many people don’t do it enough. “Always double-check. Go on to a reliable source – a news site,” Stern explained.

For parents of younger kids and teens, he suggests following their children on social media and talking about what they’re seeing on their smartphones.

Stern says a lot of good and bad information is spread through social media; the younger generations have to learn to navigate.

MORE TOP STORIES ON WAR IN UKRAINE:

Russia attacks Ukraine: Court will hold hearing at Ukraine’s request to stop invasion (live updates)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Millennials#Founder#Google News
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
MILITARY
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
87K+
Followers
90K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy