Kraft Heinz Co. will discuss its new business strategy, Agile@Scale, and detail its new long-term growth goals, the company announced on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference. A focus of the Agile@Scale program is the development of in-house tech capabilities that will be paired with big-tech proficiencies. Kraft has already announced a partnership with Google to help in areas like marketing. "With Agile@Scale energizing each aspect of our operating model, we expect to open new growth opportunities and unlock greater efficiencies that will generate meaningful free cash flow and fund further investments...

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO